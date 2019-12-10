Secunderabad peeps, you don't have to travel long and far to shop for essentials now. AS Rao Nagar is proving to be the saviour with these stores in the area.
Apparel & Stationary: Stop By These Stores In AS Rao Nagar To Shop For Essentials
Westside
A cult favourite, at Westside, you will find desi outfits like suits, kurtas, palazzos, lehengas, etc along with all kinds of western wear outfits. They've got stuff for both men and women along with accessories like shoes, bags, belts, and wallets. They also have their own makeup line called Studio West which has decent shades that cater to Indian skin tones.
- Upwards: ₹ 699
Unlimited
This budget store is our pick for those broke days at the end of the month because they have a lot of casual outfits. From slogan tees to chinos and kurtas, you and your bae will find plenty. They also have bags and accessories under a budget which ends our search for everything basic.
- Upwards: ₹ 450
Soch
From regal embroidered kurtas, very elaborate salwar kameez sets, trendy bottoms to blouses and work-wear tunics, Soch has them all. The price range across the store begins at INR 799 and they have a decent collection of bags too that can match the outfits.
- Upwards: ₹ 799
Taruni
Taruni might have been our constant while growing up. But even today, if our plan is to shop for Indian wear without breaking a bank, Taruni is our go-to store. Think of bright floral lehengas, sarees in offbeat colours like mustard yellows, purples, etc. Go here for a budget as well as elaborate ethnic wear shopping.
- Upwards: ₹ 1320
Indian Terrain
If you're looking for premium men's clothing that's worth the bucks and proudly made in India, then check out the Indian Terrain store. What we appreciate the most is that they're bringing Khaki back into style through their trousers. This collection has four types of fits to make sure it feels like a second skin and gives the most comfort. After all, it's a timeless classic that every man ought to own. Not just that, you can also shop for shorts and jeans which are great quality and worth the money. They've got sizes as diverse as XXXL which is not that common in other brands, so kudos to that.
- Upwards: ₹ 999
Shraddha Extension
Stationery is something we can never ever get enough of! If you agree with us, you have to check out Shraddha Extension (which is quite prominent in Shivaji Nagar) in AS Rao Nagar. This place will greet you with rows of crayons, journals, quirky mugs, cards; just name it and it’s there. They have a bright and eclectic range of file organisers, pouches, rubber stamps, cutesy things amongst many others. This store is decked up in vibrant shades and offers a hand-picked selection of gifts and décor items too. You can easily find a lot of items meant for some specific celebration and festival.
- Upwards: ₹ 115
