Crafts, Cards Or Colours? Shop Your Heart Out At This Stationary Shop In AS Rao Nagar

Stationery is something we can never ever get enough of! Either we are crazy about it or we know at least one person who has a closet full of diaries, markers and what not! So, if you fall into this category, you have to check out Shraddha Extension (which is quite prominent in Shivaji Nagar) in AS Rao Nagar. This place will greet you with rows and more rows of crayons, journals, quirky mugs, cards; just name it and it’s there. They have a bright and eclectic range of file organisers, pouches, rubber stamps, cutesy things, and all that jazz! You can find wrapping papers of various sizes and textures and so much more! Basically, if you need help and supplies for craft projects, my friend this is the place to go to! If you think, it’s for kids, well no. It's a place where even adults can't resist picking up a thing or two. This store is decked up in vibrant shades and offers a hand-picked selection of gifts and décor items too. You can easily find a lot of items meant for some specific celebration and festival. And it’s Christmas time, so they have got a new stock of samaan that consists of stars, garlands, tree toppers, candles, Santa toys, etc. The cost starts at INR 60 and goes up to INR 2,000 or more depending on what are you planning to buy.