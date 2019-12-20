Want To Give Traditional Yoga A Shot? This Secluded Yoga Studio In Jubilee Hills Is For You

There's a yoga centre in every corner of Hyderabad, and this one is for the people of Jubilee Hills. Surrounded by greenery, Shwaas, a house-turned-yoga studio is every bit minimalistic and gorgeous. It's located in the quieter side of Jubilee Hills, away from the city's hustle-bustle which sets the right environment for yoga.

Want to move towards a physically and mentally fit lifestyle? Through traditional yoga techniques like pranayama practice and asanas like Surya Namaskara and Chakrasana, these folks will help you bliss and peace of mind. Drawn from the wisdom of Yoga Sutras, these classes are for beginners and pros of all age groups.

Each session lasts for 45-60 minutes and the pace is set according to your capabilities. What's the best part? They offer a free trial class where you can experience their methods and talk to the masters yourself about any concerns. Check out their website for all other information.

