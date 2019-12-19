Linen Sarees, Fabric & Lehengas: Have You Shopped From This Kukatpally Boutique Yet?

Siri Collections in Kukatpally is one of those stores that you accidentally stumble upon and find beautiful pieces. From sarees and fabric to blouses and lehenga sets, they've got it all. The fact that you can find handlooms, stitched and unstitched sets, hoards of fabric, kurtas, and anarkalis under one roof is what makes it awesome. It is founded by Deepthi Reddy and Divya Reddy — two sisters who started Siri Collections with an intention to provide affordable fashion without cutting back on quality. In their handloom section, you'll find Uppada, linen, Paithani, Chanderi sarees, and more that begin at INR 1,600. If you are into Garden Vareli sarees, the store has a great deal of variety and they start at INR 800 upwards. Perfect for summers, aye! If you are the kind who loves getting everything stitched from scratch, take a peek into their fabric section that's full of Kalamkari, ikat, Benaras Silk, cotton, and more

The store designs and manufactures exclusive pieces like party wear sarees (organza, anyone?), jute silk sarees, and more. Looking for elaborate kurtas or anarkalis? They've got you covered. Don't forget to check out lehengas and dupattas too!