Growing up, I'm sure you've shopped from Chermas. Sarath City Capital Mall has SK-One By Chermas, and here, you can load up on womenswear, kidswear, and menswear. Say hello to ethnic wear like capes, jackets along with elaborate kurtas and anarkalis. Their western wear collection for women is a slice of summer. They've got floral-printed dungarees, off-shoulder dresses, pastel colour peplum tops, and more floral-printed skater dresses. With quirky crop tops and printed shrugs, you can pick your workwear and brunch wear, right under one roof. Activewear on your mind? Their range of jogging pants, t-shirts, and shorts should do good. The price range across the store begins at INR 700.
For Nostalgia Sake, This Store By Chermas Has To Be Checked Out
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
The prices are unreasonable for the products they offer. Gotta wait for those sales, guys!
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
