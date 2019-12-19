For Nostalgia Sake, This Store By Chermas Has To Be Checked Out

Growing up, I'm sure you've shopped from Chermas. Sarath City Capital Mall has SK-One By Chermas, and here, you can load up on womenswear, kidswear, and menswear. Say hello to ethnic wear like capes, jackets along with elaborate kurtas and anarkalis. Their western wear collection for women is a slice of summer. They've got floral-printed dungarees, off-shoulder dresses, pastel colour peplum tops, and more floral-printed skater dresses. With quirky crop tops and printed shrugs, you can pick your workwear and brunch wear, right under one roof. Activewear on your mind? Their range of jogging pants, t-shirts, and shorts should do good. The price range across the store begins at INR 700.