For Nostalgia Sake, This Store By Chermas Has To Be Checked Out

Clothing Stores

SK-One By Chermas

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad
4.5

Sarath City Capital Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 57-67, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Growing up, I'm sure you've shopped from Chermas. Sarath City Capital Mall has SK-One By Chermas, and here, you can load up on womenswear, kidswear, and menswear. Say hello to ethnic wear like capes, jackets along with elaborate kurtas and anarkalis. Their western wear collection for women is a slice of summer. They've got floral-printed dungarees, off-shoulder dresses, pastel colour peplum tops, and more floral-printed skater dresses. With quirky crop tops and printed shrugs, you can pick your workwear and brunch wear, right under one roof. Activewear on your mind? Their range of jogging pants, t-shirts, and shorts should do good. The price range across the store begins at INR 700.

What Could Be Better

The prices are unreasonable for the products they offer. Gotta wait for those sales, guys!

How Much Did It Cost

₹1000 - ₹3000

