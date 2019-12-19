Head Over To This Bistro For Some Delish Slow Cooked New-Zealand Lamb Chops

"Slow cooked New-Zealand lambchops" the best part of this dish is the lamb chops are directly imported from New-Zealand. Lamb chops are cooked in smoky barbeque sauce until they are tender & buttery grilled veggies with Hasselback potato which was good. I felt the meat has to be little tender in texture. The taste wise it was perfect but the texture wise it was not perfect. Would highly recommend people to check out China Bistro right away!