Relax in a cabana and get whacky on the dancefloor. Call your squad and head over to Snort to have a memorable night. This is located right opposite Meenakshi Sky Lounge in Hitech City.
Cool Cabanas, Dance Floor & Sprinklers: Check Out This Nightclub For A Lit Night
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome
No one looks back and remembers the boring times, right? Spruce up your weekends after a hectic week of work with thumping music (thanks, DJ!) and lively vibes. The fact that this place has sprinklers to cool down the atmosphere makes it awesome and we've honestly not seen that in any other club/pub. Way to go! This huge and spacious place comprises of a dance floor and lots of cabanas to chill with your gang. We can't stress enough on the fact that this nightclub looks extremely gorgeous in the night. Five stars for the ambience! We've heard some great things about the food at this place prior to our visit and they weren't wrong, you guys. We recommend their Crispy Corn and Chicken Popcorn if you want to catch a quick bite; Grilled Chicken Chasseur, and Sambal Chicken for a heavy meal. Finish your meal with a Gulab Jamun Cheesecake that was surprisingly good. From premium scotches, beers, wines, rums and more, cheers with your mates and have a gala time.
Pro-tip
Every weekend is different at Snort and we love that! Make sure to keep a track of what's happening there and drive over to this nightclub.
