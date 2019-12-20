Popcorn Over Fries? This Cafe In Banjara Hills Is All About Varieties Of Popcorns

PopNotch Popcorn, a brand new place in Hyderabad for exclusive And varieties of Popcorns. Owned by one of my good friends, it's a pocket-Friendly small and cute place for Delicious, hot and crunchy Popcorns. They have experimented in 33 different flavours, featuring here are some of their best among them. Bubble Gum, Salted caramel, Butter, Cheese, Caramel, Coffee and Tomato chilli. Salted caramel as we all know it's internationally famous throughout the world and the taste was amazing. Bubble gum was what surprised me, reminds me of memories when we used to have Boomer, would recommend to everyone. Butter and Cheese were my top favourites though they're basic flavours, here it was the best ones we've had. Coffee was just fine, Tomato chilli had a little sweet and tangy taste to it. We also tried Mint Flavoured, that was delicious as well, a bit strong aroma and taste of green chilli. Overall their popcorns are a must-try, Small and cute place. Very reasonable prices and a lot of varieties. Grab these Popcorns, drinks and watch some good Football, Cricket and Netflix series to have an amazing time with your Pals Location: PopNotch Popcorn, Banjara Hills. Ratings: 5 / 5