Spice Up Your Sundays With Telangana Cuisine, Drop By This Outlet Now!

Telangana spice kitchen is an amazing resto-bar that’s worth its name, which it has made by its wonderful authentic Telangana food and drinks. This place has classic and pleasing ambience with both indoor and outdoor seating. Located in the bylanes of Banjara Hills, this is a beautiful place to hang out with friends and family. The food at this place is delicious and service is appreciable. I’ve been to this place with a group of foodie friends of mine for lunch. Starters, * Karimnagar fried wings: The best dish at this place is Karimnagar fried wings. With its colourful garnishing, it looked very appealing. The wings were crispy outside and tender inside. It was a bit spicy. A must-try dish. Mains, * Pulihora with country chicken: Pulihora being a favourite South Indian dish was served with country chicken, which was a great combination. Pulihora had a slightly tangy taste of tamarind and flavourful rich taste of curry leaves which made up a perfect amalgamation with the spicy country chicken gravy. * Bhagara with mutton dalcha: Bhagara rice is another authentic dish of Telangana which is basically rice which is spiced up with Indian spices. The mutton dalcha is also another delicacy of Hyderabad which goes well with bhagara rice. The combination was great and delicious. * Muddapappu pachi pulusu with white rice: This is my favourite one from the main course. Muddapappu is a dal and tomato-based thick curry which has a subtle flavour, it was served with spicy, tangy and a bit sweet (tamarind based) pachi pulusu. These both when mixed with plain rice the make up an epic taste which is just awesome. This is a must-try!! * Kheema biryani: Served in a pot, this dish was eye candy with small chunks of fragrant and tender meat in the flavourful, aromatic and spiced up rice which was just mind-blowing. Served with curry and raita, this is a must-try at this place. Desserts : * Kaddu kheer: Qubani ka meetha with ice cream * Carrot halwa. All the three deserts tasted really good and out of all,Kaddu kheer was the best Do visit this amazing place!!!