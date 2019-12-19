Ladies, We Found Awesome Party Outfits Under INR 2,000 At This Store In Begumpet

Hey you, do you struggle to get your outfits right? Sure everything looks great on you, but are you still looking for your statement party OOTD? We went hunting for the trendiest outfits to store in our wardrobe at Splash in Begumpet and we looted plenty. Looking for some inspiration? Swipe the images above to get a sneak peek. We love weekends and we enjoy dressing like it, so we picked out a few dresses and skirts to add some oomph to our happy days. From effortless bohemian styles, flirty chic styles to classic solids, we were spoilt for choice. Our favourites from the lot have to be the embroidered black skirt (perfect for that laid back yet trendy look), beige and black net skirt (very chic), and the yellow maxi with multicoloured patches on it. All the images you see above are under INR 2,000 which is just awesome. Apart from these outfits, you can also score trousers, wide-legged pants, denim bottoms and jackets, stylish tops, formal shirts, and footwear to name a few. Phew! Psst, they have a month-long sale going on so you might wanna take a look at it.