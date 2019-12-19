All Things Boho & Bright! We're Looting This Kondapur Store To Up Our Style Game

Can you ever take your eyes off Bohemian prints? We know you can't. Splash in Sarath City Capital Mall has stocked up on a range of stunning Bohemian maxi-dresses, tops, and breezy outfits. We love how Indian and contemporary these look. From fresh mustard yellows to bright reds, we're loving their new arrivals. Say hello to distressed denim that flairs at the bottom. Bringing that 70's style back is the bell bottom pants collection. With florals and yellows dominating the Spring-Summer collection, you're going to spot more than just that. The sporty collection has crop tops, T-shirt dresses with slogans, and polo-neck crop tops. So cute! Expect tapered jeans and breezy denim skirts. They've got distressed denim midi skirts too, and it really cannot get cooler than this. Don't hold on to that thought because you'll spot checkered dresses, tops with a zari-like border, and very Boho backpacks with tassels. You can also crack that outerwear look with denim jackets, bright hoodies (in yellows and purples), and furry sweatshirts.