There Cannot Be A Better Respite Than This Farm House Just 57KM Away From Hyderabad

Often an escape comes from the unexpected of places. Splender Farm Stay is definitely a hidden gem that not many have heard of. Smacked right in the centre of sprawling farms, this is located in Pamulaparthy Village in Siddipet, which is barely an hour and a half away from Hyderabad. The first thing you'll notice about the stay is its phenomenal ventilation — say hello to natural light and fresh breeze. One look at the garden and patio, and we're already planning a barbecue sesh (which the stay provides anyway).

For those of you who love exploring a farm or village, this stay also offers bicycle on rent. We do recommend dashing through the greens, and if you have kids traveling with you, the children's park (yup, at the stay) will surely sort their entertainment. This is a 4BHK stay which means it's perfect for reunions. The fact that it can accommodate over 40 people is what makes it truly awesome, though. So, if you're planning a bachelor's party or an intimate gathering for engagement, this is a sweet pad. We mean, they've got a dance floor too.

The stay comes with a goshala, which is home to over 30 cows and peacocks. Animal lovers are in for a gala time. Splender also offers a simple a-la-carte breakfast and for other meals, you can whip up a storm in their fully-equipped modular kitchen. Without cutting down on luxury, this entire stay is air-conditioned; the rooms are super spacious and open to a patio or balcony. On the top, there's another tiny sit-out area where you can play board games. Sounds like a solid plan, nay?