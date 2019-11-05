Designer Blouses & Lehengas: This Shop In KPHB Should Be On Your Street Shopping List

Walkthrough the streets of KPHB and find this tiny shop called Sri Lakshmi Fashion tucked away amidst the chaos and chitter-chatter of Kukatpally. Packed with designer blouses, you will see all the latest designs here including those with mirror, kundan, maggam work, and fancy cuts starting at INR 400. They've got their blouses colour coordinated so if you're looking for a blouse for a specific saree, it'll make your search much easier. Shopping for an occasion? Move past their blouses and check out their lehengas. We spotted shades of white, black, blue, pink, and green with heavy to medium floral embroidery on them. We must tell you, they're semi-stiched which gives you the option to stitch it according to your fit. Once you have your lehenga picked, you can choose a choli or a blouse to pair with it. Starting from INR 1,500, you can get the lehengas altered there for just INR 50.