Jute Bags, Potlis, Cushion Covers? Mark This Koti’s Shop On Your Shopping List

You probably thought that you had graduated from using lunch boxes, but guess what? There will always be an occasion for an old-fashioned lunch box; or potlis that are trending big on the runway and have become an important accessory for every bride. These colourful pieces of art can be explored once you step inside the lane of Sultan Bazar in Koti. You will see many shops that sell jhola bags, jute or cotton bags, in the beginning and at the end of the market. But this shop (Sri Sai Handloom and Cloth Shop) will not just serve you with these bags but gives you an option of customisation as per your needs. The deal is you have to give an order of a minimum of 10 bags. Most of the bags in this shop are handmade, made out of cloth, jute, some with denim, which are durable and not only does it look vibrant but also can help to tackle the single-use plastic problem. The range starts from INR 60 and goes up to INR 250. Apart from these, you can find cushion covers, rugs, wall hanging magazine letter holder, curtains, among others. Shopping already?