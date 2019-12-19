Check Out This Tiffin Centre In Sanath Nagar For Breakfast With A Twist

img-gallery-featured
Delivery Services

Sri Vijaya Tiffins

Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad

Shivaji Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Tucked away in a residential location in Sanath Nagar, Sri Vijaya Tiffins make fluffy pooris and crispy dosa. But with a twist. They serve their breakfast and tiffin items with a curry, and on our visit, our dosa and poori came piping hot with coconut and peanut chutney and soy chunks curry (Whaaaaaaaaat). The curry, although was like any gravy, it had a great flavour, and complemented both the poori and dosa well. We've never tried our South Indian dishes with the side of a curry (except at home, of course) and loved how we can find comfort food outside home too. Especially because most of the tiffin centres serve watered down sambar. So, if you are in this area, you really cannot miss out on their tiffins. It will be crowded but worth the wait. Plus, it's pocket friendly.

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Big Group

Delivery Services

Sri Vijaya Tiffins

Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad

Shivaji Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default