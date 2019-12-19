Check Out This Tiffin Centre In Sanath Nagar For Breakfast With A Twist

Tucked away in a residential location in Sanath Nagar, Sri Vijaya Tiffins make fluffy pooris and crispy dosa. But with a twist. They serve their breakfast and tiffin items with a curry, and on our visit, our dosa and poori came piping hot with coconut and peanut chutney and soy chunks curry (Whaaaaaaaaat). The curry, although was like any gravy, it had a great flavour, and complemented both the poori and dosa well. We've never tried our South Indian dishes with the side of a curry (except at home, of course) and loved how we can find comfort food outside home too. Especially because most of the tiffin centres serve watered down sambar. So, if you are in this area, you really cannot miss out on their tiffins. It will be crowded but worth the wait. Plus, it's pocket friendly.