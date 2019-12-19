Move Over, Metal! We're Crushing On These Jewellery With Real Flowers & Leaves

The fact that Srushti Collections crafts minimalistic jewellery that can be worn with any outfit and at pocket-friendly prices makes it awesome. Founded by a Chartered Accountancy student, Navyasri Mandava, this label started out with designing jewellery using German Silver, 1GM gold, silver before she forayed into flower jewellery. She learned this craft from a Canadian jewellery designer who is known for her flower and leaf jewellery.

Petals locked in a transparent dome or a fine bunch of leaves for earrings, all your girlfriends won't stop asking you about these pieces. In fact, you wouldn't stop flaunting those rose petals as brooches or pendants. The entire collection looks simple and classic. Plus, they are priced at INR 350 and upwards. Soon, this label will launch reusable and recyclable jewellery too. As someone who is a staunch believer in sustainability, Navyasri intends to create most of the future products from recycled plastic, waste fabric, and cement.