Ace That Traditional Lehenga With Fabric From This Store In Laad Bazaar

If you are inclined towards picking fabric that's super desi, SS The Designer Fabric in Laad Bazaar is your perfect haunt. Ace that pattu langa game by picking Benaras Silk fabric or any traditional silk. What we truly love about this store is its phenomenal collection of fabric in different colours — whether you're looking for bright purple or understated whites and baby pinks, you'll find them here. The price range begins at INR 350 per metre. Apart from this, you'll also find Benaras Silk dupattas, fabric with elaborate embroidery. And if you have any specific design on your mind, talk to the store peeps and they'll get you the fabric. Easy peasy!