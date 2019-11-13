A One-Stop Cafe For All Your Caffeine Needs!

One of its kind set up in Hyderabad that serves maximum types of Hot and Cold Coffee. Conceptualized by the idea of making cold brew convenient and irresistible, Macobrew launches its first out of many planned cafes in Hyderabad. The classic Cold Brew is served fresh on the tap with a fusion of Nitrogen for a crisp mouthfeel. Binge Watch, a unique name is topped up with Red Bull over a shot of espresso with a kick of pop-corn. Layers of condensed milk and espresso look adorable and the way strong taste of freshly brewed coffee is balanced with the sweet condensed milk, the whole coffee-drinking experience is just notched up. Their selection of Vegan drinks was fascinating. The contrasting visuals of Blue Spirulina, Red Velvet, Goth Latte added to a different sensory experience. It was warm, creamy, caffeine-free and tasted nutty. The Beetroot Burger and Roasted Broccoli Pesto Open Sandwich are definite tries. Their pizzas are thin crust and good for a group to share. The showstopper was Lemon Ricotta pancakes that had hints of zesty flavour for a lingering finish to your meal. The Crepe with caramelised pears stuffed inside was equally great. A light sprinkle of cinnamon rendered a powerful punch of flavours to the otherwise sweet taste.