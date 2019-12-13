Clip-ons To Keratin: Get Hair Extensions At This Online Store

Hair extensions have become the hottest addition to the world of hair care and hairstyle. From clip-on to keratin, you have a myriad of choices when it comes to hair extensions. But you can’t just get an extension from anywhere! You need to know which place offers special extension services. And Strand By Me, an online store, matches the need and the expectation.

This place is run by two sisters (Akhila and Keerti), who got the motivation to start this because of a tragic haircut and were looking for a solution to fix it! They looked and located for hair extensions, everywhere. And found all available extensions were either priced too high or of poor quality. Hence, Strand By Me came into the picture in 2016. Their website carries a number of six hair lengths in straight and wavy that comes in natural tones of black and brown and varies on price (from INR 14,999 to INR 24,999). So, shop online for these extensions. And yes Rapunzel, who? When you can be one.