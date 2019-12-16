Find Quirky And Rustic Plant Pots At INR 80 At This Trimulgherry Street Shop

Adding plant life to your home can make a huge difference in the look and feel. And a colourful and quirky planter can make even a tiny blossom into a focal point. Check out this street shop (adjacent to Varun Vihar) in Trimulgherry if you are coming to this side of Secunderabad or stay somewhere nearby. They have pots of different shapes starting at INR 80 (and if you succeed in bargaining, probably less than that). From minimalist concrete cup pots that works perfectly for small succulents to cute animal ones, these pots are quite the conversation starter. Also, whether you have a large backyard that needs some sprucing up or windowsill that's desperately in need of some greenery, there is a planter for you. Plus, if you want something for your kitchen where you might want to grow fresh herbs, you can opt for a basic pot. The price range for the whole collection can go up INR 600. And hey, they got vases too. So, bring some playfulness to your home or gift these quirky planters to your favourites. Either way, just keep the plants happy! PS: There is a plant nursery, just a metre away, that has a bunch of options of plants. So pick one (or more) and buy planters accordingly.