Spread Your Fins! There Is A New Swimming Pool In The City

Did you know that it's easier to lose weight in water? Yes, that means swimming makes for great exercise, all you fitness fanatics. Located in Jubilee Hills, Strokes - The Swim Arena is a well maintained and hygienic swimming pool where kids, as well as adults, can learn to tackle the water. They've got trainers to teach the little ones how to stroke around in the water while adults can relax, blow off some steam, and go for a few laps for fitness sakes.



Swimming is a life skill, and to make your experience in learning this skill as comfortable as possible, they've got changing rooms and shower rooms for both men and women which are spick and span. Not just that, you can also get necessary gears there like caps and goggles. Want to splish and splash already? Sign up for their monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly memberships. They also have summer camps, and beginners and advanced training classes for all age groups, FYI.

