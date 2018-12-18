Dreamers & Free Spirits, This Handcrafted Jewellery Brand Is For You

We were almost surprised when we stumbled upon Studio Anviksha — a jewellery label by Anviksha Shukla — an artist who handcrafts these pieces. She believes in creating a piece of art with every jewellery she produces, and most of her pieces are contemporary designs made for dreamers, free spirits. Very Bohemian and quirky, this jewellery has elements of tassels, agate, brass, coins, and beads. In fact, we can totally imagine ourselves in plain (and breezy) kurtas and linen dresses and styling them with her square-shaped brass hooks and colourful beachy anklets.

The neck pieces are where we'd stop for a while though, and we warn you — you'll get hooked to these old-school designs with keys, 1-paise or 2-paisa coins, horseshoes as charms. Plus, there are agate pieces that are perfect for evening parties too. Most of these are priced at INR 250 and upwards, and while we could call this a budget brand, they call for a special occasion to be worn.