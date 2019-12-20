This Village Resort In Vizag Is A World In Itself & Deserves A Getaway, Fo Sho

The idea of an escape is all about staying indoors, lounging by the pool, and taking long walks. Sometimes, not always. If you are seeking something like this, treat yo'self to a stay at Sunray Village Resort. Located between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, this resort is a 30-minute drive from Vizag, and we'll tell you all about why you should shack up here. Start your day with a swim and go for a filling brekkie. Whether you love gaming indoors or outdoors, they've got something to appease everyone. With their tennis court and gaming zone, of course. Feed the fish in the pond or chill in the greenery the resort abounds in.

The resort has only executive rooms that can accommodate 4-5 people. All the rooms are done up with fine wooden interiors and come with a sit-out area in the balcony. With sunlight rushing in, these make for a beautiful staycation. We would never want to step out. With a banquet area and an in-house restaurant, it sorts all our needs.