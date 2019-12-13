Buy A Range Of Items That Ends With 99 At This Economical Destination

The Super99 stocks everyday products from categories as varied as gifts, beauty care, kitchen items, toys, snacks, home accessories, décor and ready to wear items. And the best part? You’ll get items for as less as INR 29. They have stuff for all age groups under one roof. They have a variety of stationery which will make you fall for it or probably, the quirky mugs. They also have cool key holders for keeping numerous keys in a neat arrangement. Now, let’s talk about the ‘99’ catch. It gives the impression that everything here is for INR 99 but it’s not. All the products (most) end in the domination of 99. But for sure, it is budget-friendly and your wallet wouldn’t mind paying for it. And nope, you don't have to compromise with the quality of the products.