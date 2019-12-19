Spring Free On A Trampoline, Play Futsal & Volleyball At This Sports Studio

There is no way fun can ever end at a trampoline park. At Supreme, it only doubles up. You will surely have a rip-roaring day out with nine zones in their trampoline park. Of course, they have a classic jumping zone but have fun dodging those balls at Extreme Dodge Ball Zone. Dunk like a pro at their Basketball Slam Dunk or take a dive and land on an airbag in their Airbag Zone. Plus, they've got a Slackline & Battle Beam with ample stepping stones, foam towers, and gladiator battle beams. Yaaaas!

You think you are a Ninja? Battle it out at their Ninja Zone which also comes with foam blocks. For those of you who love playing badminton, there are three courts with proper changing rooms, cafeteria, lockers, etc. Plus, they've got futsal and beach volleyball too. Their beach volleyball court has a proper tropical vibe going on with a sandy court surrounded by trees. These arenas cost you around INR 750 upwards for an hour. So, when are you going for a bouncing time?