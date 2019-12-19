Got A Thing For Ikat? This Brand Makes Apparels With Fabrics Sourced From Remote Villages Of Telangana

Whether the climate is moody or summery, ikat can pretty much brighten up your day. At Svara though, your style is sure to get a facelift because the outfits are handcrafted in a rather classical way. We're loving the burgundy coloured midi dress and pale blue shirt dress that work as not just am-pm wear but also makes for a breezy brunch. The clothes have unique cuts and are mostly boxy and laidback, which makes them comfortable too.

At the core, the philosophy of Svara is quite straightforward, it sources fabric from women weavers, without involving any middlemen, to give back to the women. These women or artisans are often from the remote villages of Telangana where the art of ikat is highly respected. The premium quality fabric is handwoven and uses natural dyes only. Keeping modern and contemporary designs and cuts in mind, this clothing is just what a modern working woman needs! Don't you agree?