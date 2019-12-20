A Casual Dining Restaurant Serving Yum North Indian, Continental & Asian Cuisine!

Swadesh is a multi-cuisine casual dining restaurant located in the Kondapur,a area with a proximity to Sarath city Mall, had opened up its outlet way back in October 2018, offers a mixture of traditional & modern elements in its dining experience. This combination surely strikes a chord among the young IT crowd of Hyderabad in the Hitech city area. The Fine Dining restaurant serves an elaborate Multi-cuisine menu offering delicious delicacies consisting of North Indian, Continental, South Indian, and Asian cuisine. We visited this place along with a group of friends for dinner & we were served a humongous spread. Starting off with Dahi Puri & Chatpat Pockets, both of which were chat items nicely done. Among the appetizers, Water Chestnut Chilly Plum, Barbeque Cottage Cheese & tandoori Tikka were the major selects in the vegetarian section. From the Non-veg section, Tsing Zo prawns, Chicken Gioza & Cheesy Chicken Roll were served, prawns were well cooked with the flavors nicely kicking in, Cheesy chicken roll was also one of the good preparations well cooked till perfection. Moving onto the mains, Sabz Meloni & Dal bukhara was served in the vegetarian section, sabz meloni was yet a good pick nicely cooked with all assorted vegetables had the masala-coated evenly making it a really nice dish. Even Dal bukhara was good however it could have been a bit cooked more evenly. Chicken Laal Pari along with Chicken Biryani was served for the non-veg folks which were another well-cooked dish making it a great main to pair up with the mouth-watering Biryani. Finishing up the fare on a sweet note, we had chocolate ice-cream & fruit custard, custard although loaded with lots of dry fruits, tasted great. On top of these, Swadesh also is introducing a digital menu wherein consumers can order for the food using Tablets which will be provided at the table itself. The menu will also include Chef's Top picks & new creations of the day, which I feel is surely bound to attract a lot of crowd who are in the lookout for experimenting with new cuisines. Nevertheless, the food at Swadesh is really authentic, well-cooked and simple, but then it is the simple things in life that often give us the most pleasure.