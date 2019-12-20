Rasam Idli To Set Dosa: Go For Brekkie At This Tiffin Centre In Somajiguda

When hunger strikes, it cannot get better than buttery dosas and rasam idli. Swati Tiffins in Somajiguda serves up a selection of tiffins, meals, and some Indo-Chinese dishes. Skip those Indo-Chinese dishes and go for a Masala Dosa, Set Dosa, and Bisibelli Bath. All the tiffin items are served with fresh coconut chutney and piping hot sambar. While you'd picture this tiffin joint like any other tiffin joint, we're giving brownie points for the sambar. There's no seating area — you've got to stand and eat your meal. This becomes difficult if you find yourself here during the lunch hour, which is also the busiest! But if all you care about is a good meal of Chow Chow Bath, this is your haunt. Finish up your meal with a cup of Masala Chai or fresh juice.