Sweet & Savory Chimneys Cones: The Budapest Bakehouse Is Now In Sarath Mall!

The Budapest Bakehouse opened outlet at sarath city capital mall , Hyderabad. So, if you're in the mood to have some good nom nom, this is definitely a place you might wanna go! They serve amazing Sweet and Savoury Chimneys. They've got an amazing options in both vegetarian and non vegetarian Savoury Chimeys, which have all types of fillings from Paneer to Mac and Cheese to Cajun potatoes to what not! We tried a number of these and found each one just as delicious as the previous one. We absolutely loved the sweet chimneys, especially the Red Velvet and Tiramisu. Oh, they were heavenly. To add to all the sweetness, they even serve some delicious milkshakes, and our favourite without a doubt was the Tiramisu Milkshake. We craved for another right after we finished our first haha! It might be a bit pricey for the amount they serve, but they definitely deliver in terms of great flavours. Do try it out and let us know which is your favourite one.