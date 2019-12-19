Ruffle Skirts To Bridal Ensemble: This Local Brand Is The Boss Of Bespoke Ethnic Wear

Handloom lovers, add this brand to your list of places to shop from. Think casual Indo-western attire to full-fledged festive collections, and get it made especially for yourself from Sylee Ethnic. Flaunt those fashionable ikat gowns that come in folk art colours like teal or cream to a casual hangout, or for a more hipster look, get a customised tie & dye outfit too. We're also loving the khadi gowns and slit-maxi dresses for an evening party. Since the wedding season is around, we have to tell you how amazing their bridal designs are. We found embroidered lehengas in radiant colours like royal blue, magenta, classy Dharmavaram weaves with elephant printed borders, pearl crop tops, blouses, crepe sarees that you can be a stunner in.

Have a word with the designers to discuss the patterns, colours, budget and get your piece delivered at your doorstep. You can place orders on their Instagram or Facebook page, and get your dresses shipped worldwide.