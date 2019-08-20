Nothing Plain-Jane! From Helmets To Cars, This Artist Will Jazz Up Your Stuff

Motorheads and home decor hoarders, this will interest you. Want to stand out from the crowd? No worries, there is an artist who will help you in doing just that. We're talking about an Instagram page called Take It From An Artist. Started by George who drew his inspiration from shows like Pimp My Ride, Overhaulin, Orange County Choppers, you can basically get anything customized which has a flat surface to paint on.

Have an irreplaceable bond with your bike? Show that to the world by getting your gear, your helmet, customised. Like up-cycling everyday things? He can turn a regular glass bottle into a custom night lamp. Thinking of getting your car wrapped to suit your persona? Slide into his DMs on Instagram and get the conversation started. From abstract designs to custom patterns — you can basically get it done the way you want. Psst, you can also make your stuff glow in the dark. One more thing, every artwork he does is unique so you won't find similar designs with someone else.

