Take The World And Paint It Blue! A New Happening Bar In The Lane Of Begumpet

Say Hay! 🖐 Ambience: "Take the world and paint it blue!", this was literally what I thought the moment I saw the interiors. Absolutely beautiful ambience with a bar section right in the middle. Superb interiors, calm and composed colour coordination. Let's talk about food now, Food- Mocktails: •Watermelon and Basil Cooler - Subtle flavour of watermelon with a hint of basil. This was super refreshing initially but later due to ice cubes, the Mocktail diluted so the flavours faded. I'd suggest adding fewer ice cubes. •Nutty Fruity - Had a tangy flavour to it with small cubes of pineapple in it. Tasted decent. Starters: •Malai Chicken Kebab - This is a passable dish. The chicken could've been softer and the flavours were average. •Tibetan Chicken Momos - Succulent minced chicken stuffed inside the momo wrap. Super juicy and loved the dip. •Street Style Lollipops - Highly Recommended. Crispy chicken and the spices blended so so so well, can't emphasize enough on this. This fish definitely tops my list of favourites. •Nilgiri Fish Tikka - I found this fish alluring. Never thought fish would taste like this. Very unique and fresh flavours. •Spicy Tempura Prawns - I have no clue how I ended up liking Prawns. This dish was spicy and crispy. Loved the texture. Must try! Salads & Papad: •Millet in a skillet - Apart from the overpowering flavour of mustard old, I loved everything about this dish. Chunks of chicken pieces, lattice and millets. Super healthy. •Tandoori Chicken Salad - Best Salad Ever, like Ever. It had pieces of tandoori chicken, mayonnaise and lattice. Drool Worthy. •Jaipuri Masala Papad - Absolute delight. Crisp and masaledaar. Main Course: •Sambar Khichdi - This is the USP of this place. Though it tasted freakishly amazing, the high, very high, amount of ghee bothered me. •Malabar Chicken Biryani - This isn't the regular biryani. A major part of this dish was influenced by coconut. But then, it is Malabar Chicken Biryani so coconut is obvious. Tasted decent. The presentation was wow. Desserts : •Mishti Doi Cheesecake - Mishti Doi was spot on but Cheesecake wasn't complimenting it. •Jalebi Fries - This was crispy and super sweet. These fries were served with a saffron dip, tasted somewhat like Rabdi but lesser consistency. The dip was actually calming down the high sugar content in fries. Loved it. •Chocolate Envelope: An absolute delight. But serving it with raspberry sauce brought the dish down. Chocolate Envelope alone was Delishh. Service: The staff was very attentive and worked tremendously well. All in all, some extraordinarily amazing dishes and some need a little improvement here and there. Definitely, a place to hang out with friends, family and colleagues.