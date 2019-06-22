Hitech City Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Dainty Cafe Yet?

Have you been to Habanero? If yes, then that is where Talasa is. Though there is nothing special about the food here, the teal blue decor at this place is straight out of Pinterest. It comes with a bar and serves an array of cuisines like Chinese, American, Continental, Mexican, and bar food. Talking about interiors, they've got a couple of big tables that can accommodate more than six people in one corner and a few small tables that can seat four. The fancy cage like hangings on the ceiling along with fairy makes it Instagram worthy and adds a feminine touch.

For food, we ordered Jalapeno Poppers which makes for awesome bar bites, Pepper Chicken, Spinach Cheese Ravioli, Thai Red Curry with rice, and a Mango Mojito to go along with it as it was their seasonal special. The food was decent, and the service was quick as well. All in all, if you're in that area and want to try out a new place, this place can be a good visit.

