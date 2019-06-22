Hitech City Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Dainty Cafe Yet?

Cafes

Talasa

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Tower A, 4th Floor, Hitech City, Hyderabad

Tucked between a lot of restaurants and eateries in Phoenix Towers itself, Talasa is a new bar and cafe in Hi-tech City. If you're up for a drink or want to grab a quick bite, check this place out. 

What Makes It Awesome

Have you been to Habanero? If yes, then that is where Talasa is. Though there is nothing special about the food here, the teal blue decor at this place is straight out of Pinterest. It comes with a bar and serves an array of cuisines like Chinese, American, Continental, Mexican, and bar food. Talking about interiors, they've got a couple of big tables that can accommodate more than six people in one corner and a few small tables that can seat four. The fancy cage like hangings on the ceiling along with fairy makes it Instagram worthy and adds a feminine touch.

For food, we ordered Jalapeno Poppers which makes for awesome bar bites, Pepper Chicken, Spinach Cheese Ravioli, Thai Red Curry with rice, and a Mango Mojito to go along with it as it was their seasonal special. The food was decent, and the service was quick as well. All in all, if you're in that area and want to try out a new place, this place can be a good visit. 

What Can Be Better

The only thing that spoiled the scene for us was the fact that the food was served cold. Mango Mojito did feel a bit pulpy, but that isn't as much of a big deal. 

