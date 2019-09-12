With A Calm & Subtle Ambience, This Restaurant Is Grabbing A Lot Of Attention In Town

Talasa: Grabbing a lot of attention and created a buzz recently. With whites and blues, their ambience is very subtle and calm. Hand made wall paintings all around, and their furniture gives it a Greekish look. It’s in the same building as Starbucks just opposite to Trident. Hence very easy to locate. Was very impressed with the quality of service and food they gave us. A few days back I went there with my friends and tried lots of dishes from starters to desserts. Coming on to the food, we started off with mocktails and drinks. 1. Seasonal fruit margarita: pineapple based cocktail, with tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice. 2. Berry cooler : Was basically cranberry flavoured mocktail and it tasted really good. 3. Wild Berry cooler: It was a combination of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. 4. Fresh breeze: Blue curacao based mocktail. 5. Love for Apple: Apple smoothie blended very well. Definitely worth trying. 6. Red wine sangria 7. Virgin Mary Coming to the starters : 1. Jerk fish tikka: Fish was nice and moist. Perfect medium-rare pieces .jamaican jerk spice really upgraded its flavor. 2. Malai broccoli skewers: Broccoli char-grilled. Maybe a bit sweet because of the malai but overall I really liked it. 3. Mezze platter: Hummus and pita bread. The hummus was seasoned perfectly and it had a great garlic flavour . 4. Crumb fried mushrooms: Button mushrooms stuffed with cheese and vegetables. Damm perfect. 5. wasabi chicken tikka : wasabi coated chicken tikka has that instinct hit of wasabi which proved to be a great idea. Well executed 6. Thai satay chicken 7. Veg galouti: A bit dissatisfied with galouti. It didn’t really melt in mouth . 8. jalapeno poppers: mozzarella sticks with jalapeños. 9. peri peri paneer tikka: well marinated and cooked to perfection. Try this out. Coming to the main course : 1. Mexican veg burrito: Rice was really cooked well and was seasoned properly. 2. Coriander pot rice: Coriander flavoured the rice with sautéd vegetables. A healthy option which actually tasted really good. 3. red sauce chicken pasta 4. mexican rice veg bowl 5. Veg delight pizza From desserts 1. Dark chocolate churros: churro was a bit undercooked. Could’ve been a bit better. 2. molten lava cake: the cake was moist. Flavours were there but were expecting chocolate to ooze out, unfortunately, it didn’t. Taste-wise, so damn good. Overall experience was really great, the staff was very courteous towards us and took the utmost care. You guys are doing a great job. Kudos !!