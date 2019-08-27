Stunning Lehengas To Saree Blouses: Make Your Way To This Boutique In Jubilee Hills

Talasha is a multi-designer store in Jubilee Hills that curates bridal wear, casuals, and accessories. But you don't have to wait for a wedding, because we're giving you all the reasons to shop here. Step in, and you're surrounded by all things glitter. You'll find designers like Anu Pellakuru, Amsa Label, The Kaftan Company, Falguni Shankar, Zeniaa — all under one roof. What we really liked about the store is if you're looking for couture to complete a sangeet, engagement, mehendi and shaadi look, you can score them all here.

Looking for saree blouses? Talasha designs a range of saree blouses that include embroidery, elaborate work, bows on the back, flouncy sleeves, etc. We mean, you can pair these with plain sarees and still look every bit like a diva. The lehengas come in bright colours like greens, purples, and blues. And if you're looking for simple maxi dresses and kurtas, they've got those too. Priced at INR 3,000 upwards, these are a great value for money.

Their jewellery collection is minimal, but you'll find jhumkas, drop earrings, kadas, that will go perfectly well with the outfits here. Plus, the sarees are so beautiful that whether you're planning to score a chic 80s look or a composed ikat look, get here. And the best part? They come with blouses too.