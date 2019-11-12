Witness Nice Music, Pretty Decor & Yum Food At This Nightclub In Jubilee Hills!

TOT is literally the Talk of Town. Now Jubliee hills road no. 10 is also getting hyped up like road no. 36, with all the happening places around it. One of those happening places is TOT. Profoundly known as the best nightclub of Hyderabad. Glad to have visited this place and witnessed the wildness of music, lights, food and drinks. The place is magnetic with the chic decor, exclusive bunks, a bar at the centre and a dance floor. I especially loved the entrance. Since it is right next to the affair, the visibility of the board is not there. But the graffiti around and the huge TOT symbol inside the lawn area will enchant you. Visited here on Thursday evening, the DJ was playing all groovy music. This place is the best to have corporate parties or birthday parties, because of the bunkers made. They are quite private, at the same time face the DJ and the floor. Started with a couple of mocktails and a cocktail. They were decent but could be improved a little more. Drinks area thus can be improved in terms or mocktails and cocktails. Coming to food, TOT really amazed me with all the dishes I had here. All the items were pleasing. Started with, Crispy corn, Homemade Fish fingers. These items on the menu can never go wrong and can be ordered with any doubts. Next up had some Spicy chicken wings, Hariyali chicken tikka, Chicken pizza and Korean pot rice. The best items, my personal favourite were *Spaghetti Aglio Olio *Prawns Dimsums *Bhatti ka Murgh *Mangolian Paneer *Mutton ki sheekh *Prawns Ajillo *Vodkatini (cocktail, cranberry flavour) Overall this place is totally worth going. The service is also apt and the staff is humble and polite. Most recommended. Happy Eating 🙂