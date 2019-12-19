Cardio, Weight Lifting Stations & Sauna: Have You Checked Out This Gym In Maredpally?

Maredpally peeps, you don't have to head over to the hills or anywhere far to workout at one of Hyderabad's finest. To help you achieve all your fitness goals, whether it's weight loss, muscle building, or improving stamina, trust Talwalkars in Maredpally. Supremely spacious and equipped with the latest machinery, if aesthetics matter to you as much as pumping music, we're digging their sleek interiors and so will you.

They've got the usual cardio and weight lifting stations along with power-packed Zumba, spinning, and yoga sessions. Worked out like a boss? Hit the steam and sauna room and drop it like it's hot. They have a separate stretching area and ample lockers so stuff all the essentials in it. What more? They also have a nutrition counseling which is great news for all us whose cheat days end up becoming cheat weeks.

Now coming to what matters the most, they have a one day trial period where you can go gaga about all their facilities. Their monthly package starts at INR 6,000 and they've got quarterly, half-yearly, and annual packages that range up to INR 2,4000.

