Shop Fabric, Anarkalis & Lehengas From This Store In Secunderabad

Think of bright floral lehengas, sarees in offbeat colours like mustard yellows, purples, etc. Taruni is one of those first stores where we bought our lehengas or dress materials. With plenty of stores scattered in Secunderabad alone, you can shop for readymades, fabric, and elaborate clothing in the same area. Yup, without even walking for 10 steps. Looking for casuals? Their range of cotton kurtas and dress materials will sort you for good. The price range begins at INR 800. Elaborate lehengas on your mind? Priced at INR 4,000 and upwards, this store is perfect if you're looking for something simple yet stunning. Available in chiffon, Benaras Silk, and fancy silk, you've got to check out the entire collection before you make a choice.

For those of you looking for a more understated version of lehengas, make your way to crop top and flowing skirts section. These are quite simple, and if your BFF is getting married, you might want to pick one of these. The price range begins at INR 4,000.