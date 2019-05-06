Good food which is nutritious along with guilt-free desserts. Good variety of soups and salads too! What more can you ask of a place which serves healthy Pizza and desserts!! The location of Sante Spa Cuisine is peaceful and I absolutely loved the ambience!
Tasty & Healthy Food Only At Sante Spa Cuisine
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
