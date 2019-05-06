Tasty & Healthy Food Only At Sante Spa Cuisine

Casual Dining

Sante Spa Cuisine

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1249-A, Road 92, MLA Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Good food which is nutritious along with guilt-free desserts. Good variety of soups and salads too! What more can you ask of a place which serves healthy Pizza and desserts!! The location of Sante Spa Cuisine is peaceful and I absolutely loved the ambience!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

