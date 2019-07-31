A Bit Of Indonesia With Amazing Flavours Only At Sambal

Kakap Kukus Saus Dabu Dabh: Steamed Snapper served with dabu dabu sauce Indonesian food has a myriad of flavours undoubtedly, the hallmark of the cuisine is that it is extremely colourful, uses rice and noodles as the basic carbs and being a group of islands, uses abundant seafood in its preparations. This fish was one of the best Indonesian dishes we ever had in Hyderabad till now. Must visit ✔️💚

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

