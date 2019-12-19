Get Your Hands Or Nails Done At This New Blow Dry Bar

For those days when you want to do something nice for yourself, Tease Dry Bar is a great idea. Located on Road No. 36 Jubilee Hills, this blow dry bar has forayed into the city with services like Hair Spa Filler Therapy Treatment, hair wash and a variety of stylings like updos, braids, dry curls, and the like. When you step into the salon, a seating area, done up in pastel colours with chic and contemporary elements awaits. This area can be transformed into a party section for 15-20. Planning a spa party with your girls? With the latest in nail art and nail design, relaxing blow drys and hair primping, this sounds like a solid plan.

We took a quick tour of Tease, and loved how flexible the place is. The centre table can seat three, and this is dedicated to manicures. The pedicure section is portable and practical, allowing room for movement. Their specialty service is their Hair Wash and Blow Dry. While they have L'Oréal Professional products, they recommend Nashi Argan products. At the moment, Tease is the only salon in Hyderabad to use Nashi's range of products, and whether you've got curly or super straight hair, this works wonders for both. Talking about exclusivity, they’re also first in the city to use Dyson Blow Dryer, which doesn’t harm your hair even a tiny bit, and the best part? They don’t even charge extra for this. Want to go beyond styling? Apart from Hair Spa Filler Therapy, Tease pampers your tresses with a Deep Infusion spa, which we're totally planning to go for regularly. Their spa services begin at INR 1,500 but if you're going for Hair Wash, the price range begins at INR 250. Now that's a score for both affordability and quality.

All said and done, if you’re left with a couple of minutes, get your nails done. From gel and matte to nail art and extensions like acrylic, gel, they do it all. With brands like OPI, GLAM in the picture, your nails will be treated just right. And, oh, they’ve got Express Manicure which will make your nails all spick and span under 15 minutes only. Sounds like a plan, right? So, the next time you are looking for some TLC, Tease has your back.