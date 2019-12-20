Escape Like A Boss! This Colonial Style Farmhouse In Chilkur Is So Beautiful

Experience European architecture and slow-paced life at Teen Duari Farmhouse. At 30KM away from Hyderabad, this farmhouse truly comes as a surprise. It's named Teen Duari because of its three-arched entrance doors which are massive. These lead you to a plush stay that can make a home for 10 people. Taking inspiration from old school European architecture, this stay allows you to peek into the bygone era. Of course, it has its own share of modern elements — some furniture is picked from IKEA. But for the most part — for example, the foyer and the verandah are hand-carved by artisans from Jaipur. With high cathedral style ceilings, well-manicured gardens with exotic plants, spacious rooms and ample natural light streaming in — this stay is every bit Instagram-worthy.

While we can totally picture ourselves chilling in their patio, if you are someone who enjoys early morning yoga (or even Zumba), the stay can arrange it for you. The kitchen is entirely at your disposal and if you are a Michelin Star chef in disguise, here's your chance to whip up a storm. Or you can order for homecooked village food that's delivered at your doorstep. The rooms come with Californian King Size Beds, lounge sofas, and French-style windows with dark blinds. Score great views from the rooms and plan yo'self a bonfire night in the outdoors. Perfect for both fam reunions and birthday parties (millenials we're looking at you), this 3BHK villa can accommodate 30 people for day parties.