Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds

Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

304, ISB Outer Ring Road, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Too caught up to actually make it to Goa this weekend? Head to this brilliant place in Gachibowli. Fisherman’s Wharf is a beautifully designed chain of restaurants serving sumptuous Food. The ambience is absolutely teleporting. While the place is rather popular for its fish and lobsters, the vegetarians can have a great time to. They have a large array of vegetarian delicacies to pick from. Large green spaces and a courtyard style open lounge is perfect for grabbing a drink while the sky continues being pretty.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

