Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds

Too caught up to actually make it to Goa this weekend? Head to this brilliant place in Gachibowli. Fisherman’s Wharf is a beautifully designed chain of restaurants serving sumptuous Food. The ambience is absolutely teleporting. While the place is rather popular for its fish and lobsters, the vegetarians can have a great time to. They have a large array of vegetarian delicacies to pick from. Large green spaces and a courtyard style open lounge is perfect for grabbing a drink while the sky continues being pretty.