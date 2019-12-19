Terrariums, Air Purifiers & Succulents: This Florist Has The Bomb of Plants

I have often passed Lorea Florists in several areas of Hyderabad but its Sainikpuri outlet caught my attention. With a patio like arrangement and plants scattered haphazardly all over the place, this store has the vibe of a home balcony. But it's only when you step in, you notice the variety of products. From totally adorable succulents to exotic and cute terrariums, we've left a bit of our heart here. With bamboo sets and dainty landscape plants, I am totally sorting my desire to get the prettiest of plants at home. Looking for indoor plants? Check out Zamia Beauty or Red Aglaonema. Lorea has more than 20 types of Bonsai and all of them are handcrafted beautifully. Want to gift someone cakes and chocolates? They customise the gift hampers with plants and soft toys too. Time for gifting that green living friend a succulent, isn't it?