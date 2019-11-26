This New Outlet In Jubilee Hills Serves Amazing Asian Delicacies Curated By Chef Himself!

The Restaurant: Your search for amazing Asian cuisine ends at 10 Asia. This new outlet right in the heart of Julie hills is all set to serve some amazing Asian cuisine curated by a team of passionate and seasoned chefs. As the name suggests the menu consists of popular dishes from 10 different Asian countries, the menu is super simple and easy to choose from. Had an opportunity to interact with the chef and understand the effort and passion they have put into curating this menu, and how they have gone all guns out to source the best ingredients and keep the dishes as authentic as possible. Food: The half-moon gyoza, ramen, 10 Asia crispy chicken and nasi goreng were my top picks, if you are someone who's new to the cuisine, you need to keep your common "Indian Chinese" and "Indian cuisine" taste perspective aside and indulge yourself completely to understand the food and the flavor profile to be able to appreciate the dishes. Also, don't miss the dessert section (the Tibetian raspberry is a really unique dessert I've tried in a long time). P.s They source/export most of their meats and probably this is the first place in Hyderabad where I had a soft-shelled crab :-O Service: Something that made me super happy was that the staff and the chefs are super enthusiastic to help you understand the food and the menu, a lot of my perceptions were changed when I had a chance to interact with the chef and understand each dish that we tried, this gave me a whole new appreciation for the Asian cuisine and all the effort and passion the team put in to prepare the amazing dishes. So do ask the staff to explain each dish that you are having so that you can enjoy it better. As a food enthusiast, this was a really valuable time to interact with chef Amar and understand how each dish that is made here has a story, has an interesting cooking process, ingredients and a unique experience. Ambience: Unlike the stereotyped red-coloured walls with dragons and giant vases, this place has a uber cool look, with a colourful ambience and a mix of Asian elements, making it absolutely refreshing. Finally, a big shout out and all the best to the amazing chefs and their team for their new journey at 10Asia, hope they continue to maintain the enthusiasm and taste while innovating and improvising going forward. Looking forward to coming back soon and try more amazing dishes.