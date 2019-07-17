Right in Kioda's spot, The 2358 Store has opened up in Hyderabad. They've got stationery, backpacks, handbags, fluffy slippers, and a range of Korean skincare like sheet masks, serums, and under-eye patches. Their entire product line definitely sparks joy!
Fluffy Slippers To Adorable Stationery: There Is A New Korean Lifestyle Brand's Store In Kukatpally
We walked into The 2358 Store — an adorable Korean store in Manjeera Mall and found numerous things that caught our fancy. Love to accessorise? Racks of funky sunglasses, summer hats, pretty earrings, scarves, smart handbags, sling bags and even cute backpacks with bright and preppy designs await. In their stationery section, we found adorable pouches and office supplies (pens, pencils, notebooks, and more) that will get you motivated to hustle harder. Identify as a homebody? This store even has summery cushions, reed diffusers, slippers and doormats with cheeky quotes on them. Get your hands on their keyholders and coffee mugs for an instant home decor updo.
For the skincare junkies who love experimenting, we found sheet masks, under-eye patches, serums, and toners apart from accessories like masking kits and silicone foundation blenders. They have neck pillows, silicone eye patches and adorable silicone pillows with unicorn designs on them will make any travel junkie jump with joy.
What Could Be Better
We felt the price of their handbags were slightly overpriced, considering 2358's competitors sell products of the same quality at way more affordable prices. Plus, the face masks are priced at INR 299 upwards, and some of the good ones set you back at INR 499, and we're not sure if these are worth an investment.
