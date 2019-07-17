Fluffy Slippers To Adorable Stationery: There Is A New Korean Lifestyle Brand's Store In Kukatpally

We walked into The 2358 Store — an adorable Korean store in Manjeera Mall and found numerous things that caught our fancy. Love to accessorise? Racks of funky sunglasses, summer hats, pretty earrings, scarves, smart handbags, sling bags and even cute backpacks with bright and preppy designs await. In their stationery section, we found adorable pouches and office supplies (pens, pencils, notebooks, and more) that will get you motivated to hustle harder. Identify as a homebody? This store even has summery cushions, reed diffusers, slippers and doormats with cheeky quotes on them. Get your hands on their keyholders and coffee mugs for an instant home decor updo.

For the skincare junkies who love experimenting, we found sheet masks, under-eye patches, serums, and toners apart from accessories like masking kits and silicone foundation blenders. They have neck pillows, silicone eye patches and adorable silicone pillows with unicorn designs on them will make any travel junkie jump with joy.