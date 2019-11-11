Cakesicles To Cupcakes: This Bakery In Sindhi Colony Is A Treat

Be ready to be spoilt with choices when you step into this tiny little place in Sindhi Colony. Serving a wide variety, The Bakehouse houses pastries, cheesecakes, brownies, jarred desserts and a lot of other bakery items; all eggless, freshly baked and priced reasonably. They also have sandwiches, croissants, puffs, rolls, buns that stand out on their wide menu. But for us, red velvet cheesecake wins our heart with the right cream cheese frosting but not so fluffy base (reheating would have made it perfect) yet buttery. Also, the Caramel cheesecake, Hazelnut Praline and Foccacia veg sandwich are a must-try. The place offers a small open-seating area that you can visit in the company of friends or family to chat away some time and to satiate a growling tummy with good snacks and desserts. If you have a birthday coming up on your calendar or any occasion, then you can pick your favourite from fruity flavours to chocolate flavours and much more. If you want to customise it, place your order and you will get it the next day.