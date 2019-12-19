Don't Go Broke Or Blue! There's A New Bar In Begumpet & It's All Too Pocket Friendly

"Am I really in Hyderabad?" — those were my first thoughts when I stepped into The Bar Project. Tucked away in Country Club in Begumpet, this bar reminds you of those charming cafes in Pondicherry. With an outdoor seating right under the trees and elements like an outdoor bar, pool-view, and countryside French windows, it surely scores high on ambience. Step in, and allow the hues of white and blue take over your senses. Say hello to the dolphin on the wall, and go order yourself a drink or two.

We've tried Desi Martini (a coriander-flavoured martini) and Guava Chilli Martini and decided to pair them with Manchuria. Served on a steel plate that reminds you of homemade savouries, this is comfort food. If you think about it, you're not even spending a lot. The menu is largely Indian and you'll spot familiar dishes like Corn Ke Chote Samose, Chicken Pakoda, Kheema Pav, Tawa Pulao, Chicken Ghee Roast..and you get the drift! Plus, they've got meal combos too. While we haven't tried most of their items on the menu, we're going back to try some. Especially because we're their next-door neighbours.