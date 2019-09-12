The Verandah Offers A Panoramic View Of The City With A Lavish Buffet Spread

The Park Hotel at Hyderabad, a 263 room flagship property of The Park Hotels' collection of boutique hotels is one of the finest luxury hotels in Hyderabad. Their all-day dining restaurant The Verandah offers a panoramic view of the lake and the city. Here you can feast on delicious food as you enjoy the classy but colonial interiors. Their expert team of chefs work to provide you with dishes of North Indian, Italian, Continental and Chinese cuisines. It was such a great experience to dine in there with a few of my blogger friends. We were there for a lunch buffet with an amazing view. They served us with a mocktail as soon as we sat. Then we took a start with starters by Soup, Chicken Calzone- Italian delicacy, give it a try you will love it. -Nyanza: Which is pizza on a Naan base with lost of spices, veggies and cheese. -Pesto Pasta: The most delicious pasta. Tala Hua gosh and many more. And then a huge and different variety of the main course to hog on where my favourite was Lal Maas. Chicken biryani was very delicious, with the proper amount of spices and properly cooked. You will see a total Pani Puri section which is drool-worthy. You should try their salads too as they have many varieties in them too as carrot and lentil.chicken salad and the list goes on. They have a huge section of desserts where my favourite was Strawberry Tart. Panna cotta, Chocolate Pastry and Mango Gateaux are few other delicious desserts to fulfil your sweet tooth cravings. Definitely one of the best and lavish buffet. You should definitely visit for an amazing experience. Thankyou @theparkhotels for your gesture and warm welcome.🤗