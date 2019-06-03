Dosas & Idlis For Breakfast Can Never Go Wrong At This Tiffin Center

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Pragati Tiffin Center

Koti, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Pragathi College, HVS Road, Hanuman Tekdi, Koti, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pragati Tiffin's dosas are made with pure butter (homemade venna) which eventually gives more taste. Their dosa cost 45, which is very easy on pockets. The Special paneer dosa and Butter paneer masala dosa and also their chutney for idly is really spicy and tasty. Overall, this place is best for breakfasts and quick bites.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Pragati Tiffin Center

Koti, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Pragathi College, HVS Road, Hanuman Tekdi, Koti, Hyderabad

image-map-default