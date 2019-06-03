Pragati Tiffin's dosas are made with pure butter (homemade venna) which eventually gives more taste. Their dosa cost 45, which is very easy on pockets. The Special paneer dosa and Butter paneer masala dosa and also their chutney for idly is really spicy and tasty. Overall, this place is best for breakfasts and quick bites.
Dosas & Idlis For Breakfast Can Never Go Wrong At This Tiffin Center
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
